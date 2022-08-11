LWM Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LWM Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $311.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.81.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

