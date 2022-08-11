LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Stock Price Up 1.6%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.20 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.84). Approximately 2,565,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,104,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.60 ($1.81).
LXI REIT Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.38.
LXI REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.
Insider Transactions at LXI REIT
About LXI REIT
The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.
