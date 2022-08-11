LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at LXP Industrial Trust

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,360 shares of company stock worth $338,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

