Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.72 million, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 512,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 52,004 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

