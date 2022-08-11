Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MX opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $566.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $22.28.

Institutional Trading of Magnachip Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 45.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

