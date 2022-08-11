Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

MX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

