Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.92

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $12.06. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 1,898 shares trading hands.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

