MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $167,360.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00005480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038300 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

