Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,134,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $434,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

