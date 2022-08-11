MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

MannKind Price Performance

MNKD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 105,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.75. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MannKind by 54.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 576,320 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MannKind by 237.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 47.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 612,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About MannKind

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

