Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.00

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.82), with a volume of 16606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.84).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.05. The company has a market capitalization of £74.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,370.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Marks Electrical Group Dividend Announcement

About Marks Electrical Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.