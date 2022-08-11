Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marlin Technology stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) by 337.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,726 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

FINMW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13. Marlin Technology has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

