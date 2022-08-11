Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Marqeta Price Performance

NASDAQ MQ traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.46. 956,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,516,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,389,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $18,253,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

