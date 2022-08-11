Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $144.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.69. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

