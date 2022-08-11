Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VAC. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,421. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.69. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

