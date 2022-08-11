Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.95. 359,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

