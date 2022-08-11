Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,110. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.37. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Masimo by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

