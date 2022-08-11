Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Masonite International Price Performance

NYSE:DOOR traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 97,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 32.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

