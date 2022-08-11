Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s 5th Largest Position

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 378,944 shares during the period. Matrix Service comprises 4.0% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 2.91% of Matrix Service worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,215,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 985,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,860 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Matrix Service by 13.0% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 891,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Matrix Service by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 455,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 301,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,997. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

