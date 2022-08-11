McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lowered by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 92.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 43,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 33,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $260.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.85. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

