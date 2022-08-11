MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,926. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

