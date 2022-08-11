Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of MDP stock opened at C$7.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.75. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$2.80 and a twelve month high of C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

