Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSAC. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $22,580,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,430,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 817,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 224,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $868,000.

Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading on Thursday. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,128. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

