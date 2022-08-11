Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Medifast Price Performance

NYSE:MED opened at $128.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.08. Medifast has a 1 year low of $125.18 and a 1 year high of $242.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Medifast

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $13,156,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2,311.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

