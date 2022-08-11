MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MDWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
MediWound Stock Up 7.3 %
MDWD stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.05. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.01.
Institutional Trading of MediWound
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.