MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

MediWound Stock Up 7.3 %

MDWD stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.05. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

