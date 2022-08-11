Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Cut by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186,518 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Medpace by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medpace by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $9,694,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.50. 10,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,131. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.64. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

