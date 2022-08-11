Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

MDT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,880. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.64. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

