Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 434,089 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.20% of Medtronic worth $291,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

