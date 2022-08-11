Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.79 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.17 EPS.
Mercury Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. 374,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,848. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
Read More
