MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,021 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $33,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

