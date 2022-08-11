MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.91

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.91 and traded as high as $82.84. MGE Energy shares last traded at $82.07, with a volume of 77,181 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

