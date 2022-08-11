Michael (Mike) McLaren Acquires 56 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 56 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 881 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £493.36 ($596.13).

FDM traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 878 ($10.61). 46,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 883.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 946.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 800 ($9.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($16.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £958.71 million and a PE ratio of 2,926.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

