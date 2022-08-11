Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.52. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 7,335 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
Microbix Biosystems Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$71.20 million and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 6.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$33,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 625,000 shares in the company, valued at C$322,500.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.
Featured Stories
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.