Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.52. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 7,335 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$71.20 million and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Microbix Biosystems ( TSE:MBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.88 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$33,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 625,000 shares in the company, valued at C$322,500.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

