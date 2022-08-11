Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

