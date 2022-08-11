Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

