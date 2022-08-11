Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,215,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

