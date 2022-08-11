Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as low as C$0.35. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

Midland Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.28.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals.

