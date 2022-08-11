MiL.k Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $35.13 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038414 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

