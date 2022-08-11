Mina Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $589.37 million and approximately $32.29 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038308 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 628,009,230 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Mina Coin Trading

