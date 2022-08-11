Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerva Surgical from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Minerva Surgical Stock Down 12.6 %

Minerva Surgical stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Minerva Surgical ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

