Mint Club (MINT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $469,219.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $469,219.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00038152 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.