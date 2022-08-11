Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$17.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.18.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.69. 396,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,396. The stock has a market capitalization of C$628.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.66. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.94 and a 12 month high of C$24.57.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

