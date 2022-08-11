Misbloc Price Tops $0.0969 (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Misbloc has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. Misbloc has a market cap of $19.28 million and $1.26 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,588.47 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00130755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00066598 BTC.

About Misbloc

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544.

Buying and Selling Misbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

