Mizuho Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $180.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $149.74 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,046,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

