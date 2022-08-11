Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $144.35 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 188,300 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Intel worth $144,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,533,896. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

