Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $53.60 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $53,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 643,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 114.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 6,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.