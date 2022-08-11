Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 246,496 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $128,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,481,960. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.