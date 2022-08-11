Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 105,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of CSX worth $61,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 527,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,792,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

