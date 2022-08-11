Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 11,600 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $45,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $110,301,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,310,000 after purchasing an additional 157,035 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.85. The stock had a trading volume of 45,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,580. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.38.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

