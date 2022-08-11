Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 13,400 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $55,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

